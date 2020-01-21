Noelia's video in a miniskirt that does not cover her turned back protector

The Puerto Rican showed her charms to the delight of her followers

Noelia decided to expose part of her twisted anatomy to feel the warmth of her fans through social networks and see the comments that elicit her charms.

A few hours ago the Puerto Rican shared a bold video on her Instagram account in which she poses for the camera and dances with a black miniskirt, fishing nets and heels, to show off her twisted legs and her bottom.

“Nice butt 🔥🔥”, “Cuerpazo 😘😍” and “Mamacita ❤️👅”, were some compliments that were written in the publication and now collect more than 41 thousand reproductions.

As if that wasn’t enough, the singer also gave a clip to her followers where she could see while she was fixing her nails in a small dress that hardly covers the essence of her curves.

