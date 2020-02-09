Noah’s Event Venue closings make engaged couples hurry to new locations

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Noah venue filed for bankruptcy in May.

The nationwide company had to liquidate, leaving many couples out of their deposits who had no place for their weddings.

After the closure, other couples report that they can no longer find their way.

Kelly Miller and Mark Komlenovich are planning a wedding in April.

“Overall, there is much to worry about, to emphasize,” said Miller.

Losing her wedding venue makes it worse.

It started in 2018 when they booked Noah’s Auburn Hills venue. When this venue closed, the company moved its wedding to its Southfield location.

The couple found that the Southfield venue was closed on Facebook on Saturday morning. You have now lost thousands of dollars.

“We didn’t think we would be as close to the wedding as” Now you don’t have a venue, all your money is gone, “said Komlenovich.

They came into contact with Nicole D’onofrio from Roostertail through family members.

D’onofrio and Michael Schonith acted immediately.

“I said,” Well, let’s find out the facts, if the data is available and what we can do, “Schonith said.

Now the couple is working out the details with the roostertail – which helps other couples struggle with the sudden closure of Noahs.

“Let’s see what we can try to help, even if it’s in a week or 10 days,” said D’onofrio. “It doesn’t scare us.”

A GoFundMe was set up for Kelly Miller and Mark Komlenovich. You can donate here.

More information about the Roostertail can be found here.

