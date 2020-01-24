Noah Centineo will absolutely destroy you in a water battle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnzNC54qbWY [/ embed]

There are certain things that we all all know are good advice: never work with children or animals, never get involved in a land war in Asia, and never start a water battle with a young swarm of women.

Noah Centineo, the official internet friend of 2018, has probably promoted To All The Boys 2 on the Tonight Show, but the upcoming Netflix sequel is by no means as satisfactory as repeating an increasingly frustrated cold water Jimmy Fallon soaks.

What’s the best thing about it? Is it Centineo’s happy grin when he throws glasses over the host’s chic suit – starting with the crotch? Fallon is barely hidden, possibly fairly genuine, and stuttering with anger at being flushed so extensively? The piece in which the damp clip-on microphones audibly squeak and are muffled and the couple looks at naughty children like half a dozen sound technicians, I assume?

If this were 2018, I’d be joking about thirst or getting wet or something similarly rude, but we’ve all grown as humans since then.

