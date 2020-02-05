No working smoke detectors: mom, 3 sons, 2 dogs killed in house fire in Michigan

<noscript><iframe src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=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%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%3D"></noscript>

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A mother and her three sons were killed when a fire broke out on Wednesday 5 February in their home.

Researchers believe there were no working smoke detectors in the house.

The Grand Rapids fire department said the authorities had received a report about a fire in the house around 12.30 pm.

After firefighters arrived on the scene, Fire Chief John Lehman said they could get the mother and boys from the second floor of the house. They were all unconscious and did not respond.

Emergency services performed CPR on all victims, but the 35-year-old mother was declared dead on the spot, according to Lehman.

The three boys were taken to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

A 15-year-old boy was declared dead in the hospital. The other two boys, ages 10 and 14, died later Wednesday morning, GRFD confirmed.

Researchers also believe that two dogs were killed in the fire. The husband and father of the family were working when the fire sparked.

Lehman added that firefighters did not hear smoke detectors when they arrived on the scene and found no evidence of working detectors in the house.

“This is a tragic incident for this family, but these deaths can be prevented with early detection and may have made a big difference in the life of this family,” Lehman said

The fire department commander urged anyone who has no working smoke detectors in his house to call the 311 line of the city to participate in the free home security program to install fire safety assessments and smoke detectors in the home. There is a similar program in Milwaukee. CLICK HERE for more information or call 414-286-8980.

“There really is no good reason why people without detectors should go to their homes in the city of Grand Rapids,” Lehman said.

The cause of the fire was investigated, but it was not considered suspicious.

42.963360

-85.668086

.