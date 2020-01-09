Loading...

No US military response to Iran’s attack on Iraqi bases

Updated: 11:30 p.m. EST Jan 8, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

senators … including senator Mike Lee from Utah who called everyone “crazy” and “unacceptable”. ABC 200 NATS: 11 Terror, Panic and *** PKG *** The Iranian President tweeted that his country’s final response to the assassination of Soleimani will be to oust all American forces from

No US military response to Iran’s attack on Iraqi bases

Updated: 11:30 p.m. EST Jan 8, 2020

There were no casualties when Iranian missiles hit military bases in Iraq sheltering thousands of American soldiers.

There were no casualties when Iranian missiles hit military bases in Iraq sheltering thousands of American soldiers.