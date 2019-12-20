No tons in seven rounds, what's going on with Steve Smith?

Loading...

Smith had made similar comments a few weeks earlier after being struck down by a vicious bouncer from rookie speedster Jofra Archer.

"If they're bowling up there, it means they can't bite me, hit me on the mat or hit the stumps," said Smith.

However, rival teams had tried unsuccessfully for years to get him out this way. It has on average been almost 73 years old since the start of 2014. You can judge how well it has worked.

In the span of five innings, England had seen him hit with a short ball and grab the hip. The sample size was small but, if a straw was to be grabbed, it seemed as good as any other.

Steve Smith was absent twice for the short ball in the first test against New Zealand.

New Zealand had also been successful with this method – and we use the word "success" loosely. They had Smith strangely taken to the leg ravine at the World Cup for a shot of pure blood.

In the second test in the 2016 series, Neil Wagner drew Smith in a fake hook by the square foot, although he already has 138 on the board.

The Black Caps strategy at Smith reaped more fruit in Perth, where he was limited to 43 and 16 and was caught sideways in the two innings with short balls from the persistent Neil Wagner.

“ He's so good at adapting and solving problems when he's there. He's fine, he'll be fine. & # 39; & # 39;

Graeme Hick on Steve Smith

The great drummer has failed to exceed 50 in four assists this season and has seven hits without a ton of testing. Only once before, it has passed more sleeves without a ton since its first century in 2013. It is barely a form trough, not to mention a collapse, but, as has stressed Black Caps coach Gary Stead this week, knocking him out for a score below his average of 63 is a win.

Australian batting coach Graeme Hick said he was not worried.

"He's fine, don't worry about it," says Hick. "You can't expect him to get 100 on each run. He created a rod for his own back because he sets the standard so high. He is so good at it. adapt and solve problems when he's there. He's fine, he's going to be fine.

"He will solve it. Everyone has tried different things and, since he has on average more than 60 in cricket testing, more often than not he finds a way."

Opinions are divided as to whether Smith actually has a problem with the short ball, but few drummers appreciate the ball at their ribs and this has limited his score.

His strike rate in a first snail run in Perth was the lowest in his career with a score of 20 or more. His two tonnes in the Sheffield Shield before the Pakistan series were two of the slowest in his career. In all three games, his team still won.

If the teams cannot get him out in a conventional way, they will try to annoy him in the hope that this will lead to a mistake elsewhere. This brings Smith's ego into play. Through the Ashes, he was very proud not to go out with Archer. In both heats in Perth, he encountered his demise by attacking Wagner.

Michael Hussey, the former great tester, sees no technical weaknesses in Smith's game, but he felt caught in two minds, unlike his confidence in the Ashes.

"He wasn't sure if he wanted to play or go out and let them go," said Hussey. "He ended up going out and had a lot of dodging and weaving.

"There will be certain balls that you will have to dodge and weave. There may also be certain balls in your area that you can mark. This is to have a clear mind, a clarity on the options. When you see the right bullet in "in the right place, have no doubts and go for your shots. "

Former captain Mark Taylor thinks Smith has the technique to play the short ball well rather than being exposed by it.

"He is in a good position to play the short ball because he is generally back and forth," said Taylor. "Many other players are rushing forward and are potentially in a worse position to fight and score.

"I wouldn't have it in this category. I would have it in the category that would play better than most."

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

