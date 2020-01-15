“No Time to Die” – the new James Bond film to be released later this year – found the composer for his score.

What is going on: Hans Zimmer will compose the score for “No Time to Die”, the next James Bond film, replacing former composer Dan Romer, reports Deadline.

History: Zimmer previously helped work on:

More music: “No Time to Die” also called on pop star Billie Eilish to perform the theme song for the next film. Eilish announced the decision in a tweet on Tuesday.

Release date: “No Time to Die” will be released in the United States on April 10. It will be released internationally on April 2.

story: In the new film, James Bond has left active duty, but a friend brings him back into battle to face a new villain, according to Deadline.