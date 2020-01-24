No, the Wuhan virus is not a 'snake flu'

Sharing data during an outbreak is vital for public health. But it can also lead to sensational and even fake research, such as a controversial new article claiming that people have probably picked up a new corona virus of snakes.

One of the many mysteries behind the outbreak of a new virus attacking the airways and now infecting nearly 650 people and killing 18 in China is exactly where it came from. The first cluster of pneumonia-like cases appeared in the city of Wuhan in mid-December, and most of those patients had a certain bond with a wet market there – a place where people sell both live and dead animals, including exotic species, of snuggling – stalls.

Although nothing has been confirmed, epidemiologists suspect that the new coronavirus has been transferred to humans somewhere on the market, which has been closed since 1 January. Detecting the right viral offender is crucial to prevent spillover in the future. In 2003, when SARS tore through the same area of ​​China, the outbreak was complete when civet cats, which had passed the virus on to humans, were removed from the markets in the region.

A national task force of Chinese researchers who worked quickly to isolate and sequence the virus shared a sketch of his genome in a public database earlier this month. This enabled laboratories around the world to design diagnostic tests to mark cases that spread outside of China. So far, fewer than a dozen cases have been confirmed in other countries, including Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the US. The release of genetic data has also led to a flurry of new research results in recent days, including a paper published last night by a team of Chinese researchers in the Journal of Medical Virology claiming to have used the viral sequence to identify the most likely source to find out the emerging outbreak. Their theory: snakes.

After being reinforced by a press release and a widely syndicated editorial written by three editors-in-chief of the magazine, you can guess what happened next. Stories about China’s “snake flu” began to spread through social media alongside official reports on new confirmed cases. There is only one problem: other researchers think it is probably not true.

“It’s complete waste,” says Edward Holmes, a zoologist at the Institute for Infectious Diseases and Biosecurity at the University of Sydney, who specializes in emerging RNA viruses, a class of coronaviruses such as 2019-nCoV. Holmes, who also holds positions at the Chinese CDC and Fudan University in Shanghai, is one of the scientists who point out – in virological forums, science Slacks and on Twitter – what they consider to be major shortcomings in the newspaper, and the diary to have it withdrawn. “It’s great that viral sequence data is shared openly in real time,” says Holmes. “The disadvantage is that people use that data to draw conclusions that they shouldn’t have. The result is just a really useless distraction that craves opportunism. “

Preliminary analyzes of the genetic data released by the Chinese authorities suggest that 2019-nCoV is most closely related to a group of coronaviruses that usually infect bats. But for various reasons – including that it is winter and bats are in hibernation – many scientists suspect that another animal has transmitted the virus of bats to humans.

The Chinese team, led by Wei Ji, a microbiologist at the School of Basic Medical Sciences at the University of Beijing, went looking for the identity of this unknown intermediate host. One way is to use genetic data to look at codons – triplets of DNA or RNA letters that are the instructions for making proteins. Each organism has its own preference for which codon it uses to make its proteins. Some viruses adapt to new hosts by taking over their codon bias. The Wei team compared the codons that 2019-nCoV preferred with those of a handful of potential hosts: humans, bats, chickens, hedgehogs, pangolines, and two types of snakes.

