Loading...

Affiliate commissions may be incurred for this site via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Vegetable meat substitutes are becoming increasingly popular with increasing quality and falling costs. You can even now buy an Impossible burger from Burger King. This situation has clearly caused some unrest among meat producers, and they have unearthed some old pseudosciences to convince people that meat substitutes are bad for them. A livestock trading magazine called Tri-State Livestock News (TSLN) has revived claims that soy causes feminization in men. Do not reach for your pearls – there is no evidence of this.

The contribution on TSLN covers several points, none of which is spin-free. Veterinarian James Stangle complains about protein measurements, GMO status, and more. The most outrageous claim is that the Impossible Whopper contains 44 mg of estrogen, 18 million times more than a beef burger. He warns that eating too much vegetable meat will cause men to grow breasts, which is half the truth at best.

The TSLN as a publication is aimed at people in the cattle breeding and agriculture industry, so the goal here is probably to give them legitimate-sounding speeches. However, some conservative news agencies have also started repeating these claims. What Doctor Stangle doesn't explain is that an Impossible Whopper doesn't really contain anything any Estrogen. What we're really talking about here is a class of molecules called isoflavones that are structurally similar to estrogen. Many isoflavones can act as a "phytoestrogen" that activates the estrogen receptors in the body.

Some medical professionals have expressed concern about the possible effects of phytoestrogens on humans, but there is still no study that provides convincing evidence of negative effects. Not everyone metabolizes isoflavones in the same way, but the hormonal effects of phytoestrogens generally appear to be weaker in most people than in the native biological hormones. Someone who is particularly sensitive to phytoestrogens and consumes a large amount of food may have some hormonal changes. There are various anecdotal reports that this is the literature, but that's all they are – anecdotes. To say that an impossible whopper has 44 mg of estrogen is profoundly misleading on several levels. The one case in which a man developed breast tissue from eating soy was a case in 2008 in which the man had drunk three liters of soy milk a day. Too much iced tea can lead to kidney failure. Drinking too much water can literally kill you. There is no special, unique, or particular risk of consuming soy. 5G does not cause cancer either.

Most doctors no longer consider isoflavones in soy to be a problem – after all, oats, rice, beans and even beer contain many phytoestrogens in our diet. That hasn't stopped some internet communities from calling people with whom they don't agree on soy boys. This implies that they were feminized by eating soy instead of meat. Doctor Stangle perpetuates this nonsense with his misleading article.

Read now: