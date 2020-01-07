No, the army doesn't text you

Loading...

There may be no greater troll than a bogus text telling you that you were drafted into the United States military and, according to the U.S. Army Recruitment Command, texts that say exactly what has fluttered around the country.

“We tried several times to contact you by email but did not receive a response,” read one of the text messages. “You have been qualified and must go to the nearest Jacksonville, Florida office for immediate departure to Iran. If you do not receive an answer, you will be fined and jailed for at least 6 years.”

But don’t worry, citizens: you don’t have to report to duty immediately or risk a possible prison sentence.

In a statement on Tuesday, USAREC assured the citizens that the texts were fraudulent. The U.S. had no draft since 1973, and even if it did, the selective service system would initiate the draft, not the Army, the command said.

“The Selective Service System works as usual,” USAREC quoted the Selective Service Facebook page. “In the event that a national emergency requires a draft, Congress and the president would have to pass official laws to approve a draft.”

Despite all these talks about the war with Iran, Americans are concerned that a draft could come into effect at any moment.

In fact, the Selective Service tweeted on Friday that its website had crashed due to high traffic “due to the spread of misinformation”.

Even if there were a draft (and if the selection service didn’t exist), the military would not have to send texts to design a poor 18-year-old who desperately craves love and approval. You could just use tinder for this.