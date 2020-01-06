No, the 2nd Marine Division is not calling individual Ready Reserve Marines due to increasing tensions in the Middle East

Loading...

Regardless of what you may have seen on social media, the 2nd Marine Division has not started mobilizing Marines from the Individual Ready Reserve as tensions in the Middle East increase.

A fake message from Chanel45News.com said the division would be reminded of the IRR Marines by the growing tensions surrounding the ongoing conflict in Iraq, beginning with those that separated in 2016 and 2017 and in which everyone had to take part in a two-month combat readiness course at the infantry school on the east and west coast.

The IRR troops have ceased their active duty but still have time to commit. They are not part of the drilling units.

The story was an obvious hoax: The Channel45News.com website states that users can “create a prank and trick for their friends”. by masking jokes as legitimate messages, and the IRR recall is full of typos and a disclaimer that says, “You were joked!”

In fact, a spokesman for the 2nd Marine Division confirmed to Task & Purpose that the division is not recalling any Marines that have recently given up active service.

“To the best of my knowledge, this is not true,” said Lt. Col. Lyle Gilbert. “A prank of the same name (with a clown graphic at the bottom of the post) went through social media over the weekend.”

“No such word in the division … as of now,” added Gilbert.

During the Iraq war, the U.S. military involuntarily mobilized thousands of IRR service members. War critics accused the Pentagon of introducing a “back door draft” by recalling troops who believed they had left the service.

There has been speculation on social media that the U.S. military would again mobilize IRR forces after the U.S. airstrike killing Major General Qasem Soleimani, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran has vowed to reciprocate the strike.