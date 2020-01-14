No tax benefit for P.A. affordable housing paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

These funds were obtained through the affordable housing incentive of the city, which was created last year.

“The city has already provided financing in one program, so providing financing through a tax exemption would take precedence over property owners using multiple programs offered by the city,” said city staff reports .

Coun. Terra Lennox-Zepp argued that the tax reduction request did not fall under an urban program and should therefore not have been considered a doubling.

She also disputed part of the personnel report that said the building did not meet the criteria to offer the city a “social advantage.”

“I think P.A. Housing Incorporated would say that our work really benefits our entire community for many reasons,” she told the meeting. “I think they would probably talk about the difference between homelessness and affordable housing, etc.”

FATHER. Community Housing wanted to keep the property tax at the new apartments at the basic rate of $ 926.22 for a period of five years.

According to the city report, the estimated annual taxes for an apartment complex with 14 units are $ 15,670 based on the tax rates for 2019.

