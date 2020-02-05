No sanctions for Montana representative who said that socialists should be “shot”

Rep. Rodney Garcia (state of Montana)

The Montana House speaker says that a Republican legislator in Montana is unlikely to experience repercussions for recent inflammatory responses.

According to the Billings Gazette, Rodney Garcia, a representative of the state of Billings, Montana, raised eyebrows during a Republican party meeting in Helena last Friday when he expressed concern about socialists in the government.

He then claimed that the constitution says that socialists should be “shot” or imprisoned.

He later told a Lee Montana reporter: “In the United States Constitution, if they are found guilty of being a socialist member, you go to jail or get shot.”

The Gazette says that Garcia could not state exactly where this statement is in the Constitution.

In response, the Montana House of Representatives condemned Garcia’s comments and asked for his resignation, which he refused to say would only resign “if God would ask me to do so,” the Associated Press said.

The AP says the House has decided that it was impractical to call part-time legislators in a special session to punish Garcia.

University of Montana, law professor, Anthony Johnstone, told the Washington Post that Garcia’s claims are unfounded.

In addition, Montana’s constitution explicitly prohibits discrimination based on political beliefs, Johnstone told the Post. All state legislators are sworn under oath to uphold the Montana constitution.