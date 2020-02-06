No proposal for Maduro exit while visiting Venezuela

MEXICO CITY – Russian Foreign Minister said on Thursday that Moscow maintains its position that there must be a “national dialogue without preconditions” in Venezuela to resolve the long-term political crisis of the South American nation.

Sergey Lavrov said he did not make any offer during his tour through Latin America that would facilitate an exit by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“We don’t make any proposals. We respect our partners, “he said in response to a question about this at a press conference in Mexico City, one of his stops on the journey that first brought him to Havana and will end up in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

Lavrov said that calling for Maduro’s departure as a condition for dialogue did not help resolve the crisis that lasted for years and was exacerbated by the 2018 elections. The re-election of Maduro in that year was considered fraudulent by the US and 60 other countries that have supported the claim of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.

Russia agrees with Mexico to reject the use of force to resolve the Venezuelan crisis.

Moscow has long argued for dialogue in line with the attitude of the government of Maduro, an ally, and Mexico has defended the idea that the government of Maduro should not be excluded from talks.

Lavrov said there was “positive progress” in talks between the Venezuelan government and “opposition forces of patriotic thinking”, but added that he expects the dialogue to be more “inclusive”.

The regional situation was a matter of discussion in his meeting with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, and both expressed their interest in strengthening the political and economic relations between Mexico and Russia.

Lavrov’s visit came when the government of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador focuses on maintaining cordial relations with Washington.

Nevertheless, both Russia and Mexico have expressed their interest in strengthening the multilateral approach in regional and global affairs and strengthening both political and commercial ties.

Mexico, for example, wants to gain more access to the export of tequila to the Russian market.

Moscow wants to reach agreement on counter-terrorism cooperation and investments in the energy and agricultural sectors, as well as major infrastructure projects and military-technological cooperation, areas where Lavrov said there are promising prospects.

MaríA Verza, The Associated Press