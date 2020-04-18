No profitable ticket for Friday night’s $39 million Lotto Max jackpot – Information 1130

by The Canadian Push

Posted Apr 18, 2020 2:48 am PDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was bought for the $39 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max attract.

The jackpot for the up coming draw on April 21 will be close to $44 million.

The Canadian Press

