No PBA training for coach Louie Alas, former Ranidel de Ocampo

MANILA, Philippines. A few days ago, when Ranidel De Ocampo became a love star for Filipinos, the PBA legend was an unknown relative to many during his high school at St. Franciscan Assisi College.

But even then, Louie Alas, a former De Ocampo High School educator who is now the head coach of the PBA Phoenix Fuel Masters, has already seen his potential.

“He was still very young at the time, but you may notice that he has long arms and is quickly reaching his height,” Alias, a Filipino, told the PBA website. “He’s also athletic.”

Eventually, Alas left school to focus on his other deputy roles at Purefoods during that time, but not after he and De Ocampo shared two titles with the National Capital Athletics Association (NCRAA).

Both Alas and De Ocampo will meet again at the PBA, but on opposite sides.

Unfortunately, he tried to talk to De Ocampo, who was with Meralco Bolts at the time, hoping to entice him to play for him at Phoenix.

“Two or three years ago, I asked him if he wanted to play here in Phoenix,” Al recalled.

“But of course I understood perfectly well that the MVP group was unlikely to give it to us, so I think it was just a joke when I asked if he wanted to play for us.”

But for one very quick moment, De Ocampo was a fuel master and was then immediately sent to Meralco as part of a three-team deal with TNT.

But that trade took place just before Alas at the helm of Phoenix.

De Ocampo went on to play the last three PBA seasons with the Bolts before announcing his withdrawal on April 13 last year.

