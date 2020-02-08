No parallel parking: Nevada DMV makes changes to the driving test

LAS VEGAS – One of the most intimidating parts of the driving test has been removed in Nevada: no more parallel parking!

DMV officials said they will still test for parking in other ways, such as reversing and turning, but the parallel parking area has been removed to save time – since most drivers pass all other parts of the exam except those.

Now drivers do not have to worry about the return to retake the test.

A student said that new car software makes learning parallel parking unnecessary anyway.

“With new technology, cars are built to park themselves in parallel parking, so I don’t really think it should be tested,” said Alex Fiore, student.

Another student said it could cause problems on the road – with cars sticking out on the street if they are not parked properly.

