LONDON – Prince Harry said on Sunday that he felt “great sorrow”, but found “no other option” to break almost all his royal ties with Meghan and his wife hoping to live a more peaceful life.

The comments were Harry’s first public comments, as his spin-off from the royal family was announced earlier this month.

Harry said that he had not taken the decision lightly and praised his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the rest of his family for supporting him and his wife in recent months. He called the decision “a leap of faith” and said he hopes the move will allow him and his family to achieve a “more peaceful life.”

During his speech at a charity event, he interpreted the decision as at least partly because of press research, and said that “the media is a powerful force.”

He said that he and Meghan intend to continue a life of service and that his love and support for the United Kingdom is unwavering, but added that he must lose the royal ties with which he grew up.

“We are not walking away, and we are certainly not walking away from you,” said Harry. “Our hope was to continue to serve the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately that was not possible. “

Harry and Meghan plan to spend most of their time in Canada. At the start of this spring, they will stop using their “royal highness” titles and will no longer have access to public funds once they stop performing official functions.

Harry made the comments during a dinner in support of Sentebale, his charity based in Africa to support young people with HIV. He opened his speech and noted that many in the audience had seen him grow up and said he wanted them to “hear the truth from me, as much as I can share, not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry.”

Harry chose the decision to leave as his, on behalf of Meghan and their young son, Archie. He said Meghan shares his values ​​and “remains the same woman I fell in love with.”

Later in the speech he spoke about his relationship with his family.

“I will always have the greatest respect for my grandmother – my supreme commander – and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have shown to Meghan and me in recent months,” he said.

