No order for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“The public interest favors the status quo,” she said, adding consultations and discussions about ride services since seven years in B.C. Half a million people have signed up for an app with Uber, which has 800 drivers.

Lyft has also provided thousands of journeys, Jackson said.

A judicial review, which could take months, would not benefit the taxi industry, she said.

The association’s evidence of irreparable damage to the industry was “at its best,” Jackson said, suggesting that taxi company shareholders would suffer losses, not the companies.

“The statement is anecdotal evidence from a taxi driver about a drop in income over the course of six days,” she said, adding it did not contain information about how many hours he had worked during that time.

Carolyn Bauer, a spokeswoman for the taxi association, said that drivers have to save much more money to drive taxis and that has financial consequences for their families.

“Our taxis are parked now,” she said. “Our accessible vans cost $ 65,000 to put on the road and cost about $ 67,000 a year for maintenance and fuel costs, and that does not include insurance,” she said out of court.

“We are not just saying” no “to Uber here and” no “to Lyft. We are not saying that. We are saying that you can use it in an honest way, but just for us, so that we have a chance “

Bauer said that Uber and Lyft started working six days before the association went to court without sufficient evidence of their possible impact on the taxi industry.

“We’re fighting a tough fight to show where the losses are, but I can promise I’ll show where the losses are,” Bauer said, with some taxi drivers opting to work for ride-hailing services because that is a cheaper option.

“The public has always been against the taxi industry,” Bauer said in response to the judge’s views on the public interest of her decision.

“They can’t get a taxi, they can’t come home from a location, there are taxi refusals,” Bauer said, adding ride-hailing apps are only popular because the industry is new and it’s tasty and it’s sexy. “

Kulwant Sahota, who drives to Yellow Cab, said that a shortage of taxis is a problem caused by governments that do not issue sufficient permits.

In general, the industry will have to adapt to allow passengers and drivers to assess each other, the same as journey services, he said.

Michael van Hemmen, Uber’s spokesperson for Western Canada, called the judge’s decision great news for drivers and passengers in Metro Vancouver.

“The British Columbia government has been clear: Uber has all the provincial approvals and permits needed to work in Metro Vancouver,” he said in a statement.

Lyft said in a statement that the judge’s decision confirms the benefits of ride hailing in B.C.

“We appreciate the independent, data-based decision-making process of the Passenger Transportation Board that led to Lyft’s approval,” it says.

The same judge is scheduled to announce her decision Friday in another case where Uber is being ridden, demanding a court order against the city of Surrey for fining drivers and the company $ 500 a day for working without a business permit while it refused to grant permits.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020

Camille Bains, The Canadian Press

Note for readers: this is a corrected story. An earlier version said Jack instead of Jackson and contained the name of the Lyft spokeswoman.