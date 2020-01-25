“No need to worry”: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Australia as the death toll rises to 40

Health officials have confirmed Australia’s first case of the deadly coronavirus in Victoria.

Acting Chief Health Officer Angie Bone said the man, a Chinese citizen over the age of 50, went to a general practitioner on Thursday and went to the Clayton Monash Medical Center on Friday, where he was isolated.

He returned a positive test for the virus on Saturday morning.

It is the first confirmed case in Australia.

The man has pneumonia and is in a stable condition. It is treated in a vacuum isolation room.

“There is no cause for concern in the community,” said Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos.

China's coronavirus deaths are increasing daily as at least eleven people were tested in Australia on Thursday.

China’s National Health Commission said in a statement on Saturday that 41 people have died from the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,000 people worldwide.

Given the global efforts by health authorities to prevent a global pandemic, the total number of confirmed cases in China is 1287.

Dr. Bone said the Chinese man came from Guangzhou to Melbourne on January 19 at 9:00 am on a China Southern flight.

She said border controls hadn’t spotted the virus.

Ms. Mikakos said that all passengers on this flight would be contacted for caution.

“He didn’t show any symptoms during the fight, so it’s possible that he wasn’t contagious, but there are a lot that we don’t currently know about this virus,” she said.

The man stayed with the family and wasn’t away, so the risk to the wider community was minimized, she added.

Australian Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said it is important that people from Wuhan and in close contact with them pay attention to symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting and breathing difficulties.

“We don’t know exactly how long it takes for symptoms to appear after a person becomes infected, but there is an incubation period and some patients have very mild symptoms,” said Professor Murphy.

The State Department issued overnight travel advice for Wuhan and Hubei Province on “don’t travel“While the disease is now classified as” pandemic potential “, border measures can be improved.

The outbreak originated in Wuhan, a Chinese city of 11 million people. Cases have been confirmed in ten other countries.

The vast majority of cases and all confirmed deaths have been recorded in China, but the virus has also been found in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, France and the United States.

A human-to-human transmission has been observed with the virus, which health officials say has occurred in a Wuhan market that has illegally trafficked wildlife.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the new corona virus as an “emergency in China” this week, but has not classified it as an international concern.

However, the virus continues to spread worldwide: the French authorities reported the first confirmed cases in Europe on Friday evening.

Almost all flights at Wuhan airport have been canceled and checkpoints block the main roads leading out of the city. As part of ongoing containment efforts, authorities have since imposed similar barriers on more than 10 cities near Wuhan.

When Wuhan slips into isolation, the pharmacies run out of supplies and the hospitals are flooded with nervous residents. The city plans to build a 1000-bed hospital on Monday, the state media said.

The Hubei health agency said on Saturday that 658 medical patients were affected by the virus, 57 of whom were critically ill.

“It must be confusing and annoying that the government over the weekend reassured citizens that the virus was not spreading between people and under control, and then, just four days later, initiated an unprecedented ban on Wuhan and other cities,” said Mary Gallagher, director of the Lieberthal-Rogel Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Michigan.

The newly identified corona virus triggered an alarm because there are still many unknowns, e.g. B. How dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. It can cause pneumonia, which was fatal in some cases.

Symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing, and cough. Most deaths occurred in older patients, many of whom had pre-existing conditions, according to the WHO.

Airports around the world have intensified the screening of passengers from China, although some health authorities and experts have questioned the effectiveness of such screening and the blocking.

Health officials fear that the transfer rate may accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel home and abroad during the weeklong holiday for the lunar new year that started on Saturday.

Five people are tested for the virus in NSW and two in Queensland.

A number of people have already been released in both states.

