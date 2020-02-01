No longer a secret weapon, Hayes hits the power play | again paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

In the second period, Hayes released on a one-timer on the power play for the final game winning goal.

Hayes could have had a few. In the first period of the power play his so-called laser beam target was not allowed when Ozzy Wiesblatt took a slash penalty for the net.

When Raider’s assistant coach Jeff Truitt was asked whether or not Hayes reminded him of the current defender of Montreal Canadiens Shea Weber and shot his famous heavy blow back in their Kelowna days, Truitt followed the comparison.

“You know what, it has a distant thought about Shea in the day he was in Kelowna and he just charged them and shot,” Truitt said. “Zack has a hard blow, we have always known that, but until yesterday we didn’t quite know it was his first power play point.”

Hayes even got the Raiders out of their slump during the power play. They were in a 1-16 piece with the advantage of the man dating from January 18 in the third period of Friday’s game. Because they decided to give Hayes the power, the Raiders are now 2-4 with the advantage of the man. Coincidence? I do not think so.

Kaiden Guhle certainly also deserves credit. He received primary assistance with both power play goals on Saturday. Jeremy Masella scored on a power play in the second period and Evan Herman got an empty net late in the game.

Carter Serhyenko won the Raiders’ goal and earned 23 times in 24 shots and was named the third star of the game. His shutout bid was too short with 6:34 in the match when Matej Toman restored a blocked shot and placed it in the corner.

“He was in control from the start. He was at odds with the puck, there weren’t many rebounds and he also checked the shots and placed them in the corner, “said Truitt. I think it’s good for a young goalkeeper to go there and feel some pucks early, what he did. “

With the win, the Raiders extended their winning streak to three games and their points streak to 11 games (7-0-1-3). The record of the Raiders extends to 27-14-5-4 for 63 points, which is now four points free from the Winnipeg ICE for first place in the WHL East Division. The ICE lost its third consecutive match 4-1 to the Edmonton Oil Kings on the road on Saturday.

Score Summary

First period

No score.

Second period

1-0, Raiders, Ozzy Wiesblatt from Kaiden Guhle and Zack Hayes (power play), 0:45

2-0, Raiders, Zack Hayes from Kaiden Guhle and Brayden Watts (power play), 8:28

3-0, Raiders, Jeremy Masella (without help), 12:25

Third period

3-1, Broncos, Matej Toman of Garrett Sambrook and Hayden Ostir, 13:26

4-1, Raiders, Evan Herman (empty net), 18:14

Road continues

The Raiders still have three road races before returning on February 14 against the Broncos. They take on the Medicine Hat Tigers on Wednesday, the Calgary Hitmen on Friday and the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday.

