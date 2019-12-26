No injuries were reported after 23 CN railcars derailed at Fraser-Fort George, BC.

Loading...

Published on December 26, 2019 at 3:24 pm

Updated December 26, 2019 at 3:25 p.m.

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

CN crews responded to a train derailment in eastern British Columbia on Thursday morning.

According to CN Media Relations senior advisor Alexandre Boulé, 23 railcars were derailed in various positions in Fraser-Fort George, BC.

CONTINUE READING:

TSB examines derailment near Lethbridge



Boulé said there were no injuries, no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods.

At least one grain wagon is in Moose Lake. Traces also torn open. pic.twitter.com/fg8hP1gHhc

– Dónal O & # 39; Beirne (@DonoYEG), December 26, 2019

The story continues under the advertisement

Dónal O’Beirne told Global News that he was driving through Mount Robson Provincial Park when he encountered the derailment.

"We were halfway down Moose Lake shortly after the flyover and encountered a fairly large derailment on the CN rail," said O'Beirne.

"About 16 grain wagons were derailed," added O'Beirne.

"The route was pretty torn and there was at least one grain truck in the lake itself."

Moose Lake in v. is approximately 61 kilometers west of Jasper, Alta.

CONTINUE READING:

The parked train moved by itself before the deadly B.C. Derailment, says TSB



O’Beirne credited the work of the CN crews on site.

"Health and safety people made sure Lookie-Loos like me keep moving," he said.

"They didn't stop at the roadside and took pictures. They really focused on the safety of the situation, the safety of the scene."

Boulé said that the cause of the derailment is being investigated.

1:00

Eight injured after the Hong Kong train derailed during rush hour

Eight injured after the Hong Kong train derailed during rush hour

Similar news

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) B.C. Train derailment (t) B.C. Derailment (t) CN (t) CN Train Derailment (t) Derailment (t) Fraser Fort George (t) Fraser Fort George Derailment (t) Moose Lake (t) Moose Lake BC (t) Mount Robson Provincial Park (t) Train Derailment (t) Canada