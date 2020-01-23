No, I don't want a Honda E Type R

Photo: Honda

You read the heading and then maybe the byline. “How could that be?” You asked yourself. “How could Kristen, whose policy is to make everything sporty in general, reject the idea of ​​a Honda E Type R?” Well it’s true. This is a car that I don’t want and that nobody needs.

Not once did I read stories about the wonderful design of the E, admire its pretty colors, match my colleagues’ views, watch the production version and sigh deeply disappointed, I thought the world needed a Type R version of it. The small car, so charismatic and endearing in itself, does not need a more aggressive and sporty counterpart. That would be an exaggeration.

According to Top Gear, Honda is open to the idea. Or at least it didn’t deny it with all its might.

After cornering Takahiro Shinya, Honda’s Assistant Large Project Leader and Head of Dynamic Performance this week during a Honda press launch, she asked him about a possible Type R variant. Shinya said to Top Gear:

“Well, this new platform, the engine and the tires can all absorb more [power]. What I can say is that we love Type R, it’s such a strong Halo brand for us. As engineers, we want to make Type R out of every model, but it depends on whether the customer wants it. ”

And then came the big revelation from Shinya: “In a few years you will probably see more, not a Type R, but something.”

The normal Honda E already has 152 hp and is tiny. Why do we need more energy? Why do you need a harder suspension, bigger brakes and a more aggressive, edgy styling – all that is typical of an R-type car? Slow car fast, my friends. So you live.

If Honda needs to develop a sportier version, it’s not because of the E.’s face. A friendly-looking, high-performance car has an indefinable charm. Notable examples are the Fiat Abarth 500 and the Porsche 911.

Anyway, it’s not like I have a horse in this race. I live in the United States, a place where the Honda E will surely not show up. At least another 25 years.