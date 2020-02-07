No handshakes at meet and greet? Technical show adapts to virus | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The last turmoil for MWC came on Friday when Swedish-based Ericsson, a major supplier of telecom infrastructure equipment, said it withdrew from the February 24-27 event because it feared the health and safety of employees and customers “could not be guaranteed “. there is little sign of a massive exodus in the work, the departure of Ericsson is a blow to the show because it is one of the biggest exhibitors.

South Korean technology company LG also withdrew earlier this week.

Other companies are adjusting their plans to adapt to travel and quarantine measures. The Chinese tech giant Huawei, a major sponsor, assigns European employees to the show. Eric Xu, with a six-month tenure as rotating president, is scheduled to hold a media briefing by video because he is unable to reach Spain with sufficient time to undergo the two-week self-warranty period.

Jean-Baptiste Su, chief analyst at Atherton Research in San Jose, California, said he decided not to attend due to virus concerns.

“I just didn’t want to take a risk,” he said. “” It is so bad. “

Su said many participants came from China, and “we don’t know much about how the virus transfer works.” He added that people he knows at large Silicon Valley companies are “on the fence” about attending, and their employers say it’s OK if they don’t want to.

Ericsson said it decided to withdraw after “an extensive internal risk assessment”.

“Ericsson has thousands of visitors in its hall every day and even if the risk is low, the company cannot guarantee the health and safety of its employees and visitors,” the company said.

Failure can affect Ericsson’s business, although the damage would be limited, said Richard Fogg, CEO of technology-focused PR agency CCgroup, who has been with Mobile World for 17 years.

More important is the signal that it sends.

“Ericsson can be the start of a domino rally,” said Fogg. “It gives smaller suppliers permission to possibly not be present.”

He said, however, that there was not much discussion among his customers about the virus. He said that costs are also a factor because exhibitors have already paid their fees.

The organizers of the show, GSMA, said it regretted and respected Ericsson’s decision to withdraw.

“The cancellation of Ericsson will currently have some impact on our presence and may have further impact,” the group said.

Organizers and local authorities have made an effort this week to worry about the virus.

Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, said that MWC will continue “in a completely normal way” despite the virus and cancellations.

“I hope there are no more announcements like those of Ericsson and LG,” Colau told the Catalan TV channel TV3 on Friday. “I have been told that all necessary precautions are being taken” so that the event can be held as safely as possible, she said.

Mats Granryd, director-general of the GSMA, told The Associated Press on Wednesday, prior to the announcement by Ericsson, that he does not “foresee this (if) more than a kind of blip.”

Microsoft said his plans to participate remain unchanged for the time being.

“The safety of our employees is a top priority and we will evaluate the situation and adjust the plans as needed,” the company said.

But LG said on Tuesday that it dropped out “the risk of exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel that has already become more limited as the virus continues to spread across borders.” A day later, Chinese technology company ZTE said scrubbing press launch for its new devices. ZTE also said it took measures, including daily disinfection of the exhibition stand and ensuring that staff are staffed from countries outside China, mainly from Europe.

Granryd said that a few small Chinese companies in Wuhan, China, where the virus first appeared, have also withdrawn.

Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, and Matt O’Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press