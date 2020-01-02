"No Fly Zone", Peyton Manning was named Best of 2010 by ESPN

Loading...

Although recent history clouds it to some extent, the 2010 decade was a fantastic decade for the Broncos. They reached two Super Bowls, won one of them and had the most prolific offense of the decade and in the history of the league.

According to ESPN and its DVOA and DVAR metrics, the Broncos also had the most dominant defense and the best passer of the decade.

DVOA and DVAR are the most effective tools for measuring and comparing equipment, since it weighs and values ​​statistics based on factors such as the opponent, weather, down and distance, and where in the field the ball is. For example, it is much harder to win a yard in the first place and goal from the first, five down against the New England Patriots, with 30 seconds remaining in the game in a snowstorm than winning a yard in the 3rd and 20th ° more. 25 against the Bengals, with 10 minutes remaining in the game in September. DVOA and DVAR are the only statistics that account for that.

The 2013 season of Peyton Manning, crowned as the best of the decade, should not surprise anyone. Manning was impeccable from the "Mile High Miracle" rematch to the AFC Championship and set almost every single season pass record. Manning finished the season with 5,477 yards, 55 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions, while achieving the second highest completion percentage of his career.

The Denver Non-Flying Zone, named as the best defense of the decade, is much more surprising given the dominance of the Seattle Boom Legion, but they certainly deserve it. The Broncos defense stifled and stifled their opponents, somehow capturing the Broncos a 12-4 record and a Super Bowl championship, even though the offense is among the worst in the league.

It is surprising to think that the Broncos reached the top of the highest mountain on each side of the ball, in the same decade.