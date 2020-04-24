No, Elon Musk and The Grimes Didn’t Call Their Child “Influence.”

I think so many of us who have been locked up for so long are starting to give in to all the kind of Space Madness that gets from being trapped inside an Earth, and that’s why things like “Musk Influence” are trending on Twitter . At first I thought “musk flu” refers to the expectations of millions of people in quarantine, but it’s actually much weirder. It refers to the name of Tesla Boss Elon Musk and the Grimes singer of the singer Grimes, who was said to be “Influenza”. It is not.

The rumor was slathered around the internet via tweets like this:

… and then it was all over the place and people were changing their Twitter names to Influenza Musk and continuing, forever.

Well, that’s not true. It seems to have started from this fake and fake screen generator site, and that has spread from there.

Sure, it’s funny to imagine that the Grimes-Musk alliance will produce a human named Influenza Mae Musk at the time of a pandemic, but this is a mole that we can’t eat Tesla’s head.

It’s OK. He has a lot of other things going on well, or better, and I don’t even think about anything the hell he was doing with that song of that gorilla who died four years ago.

