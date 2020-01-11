Loading...

Sidney Crosby will miss Pittsburgh Penguins at least, but the return date is getting closer. The penguins will face the Colorado Avalanche in the Pepsi Center on Friday without Crosby, Nick Bjugstad or Justin Schultz, but all three made the road trip and returned to the ice. Crosby has no contact yet, so Sunday looks shaky, but the Penguins have a stunning 16-6-4 record in the 26 games that Crosby missed this season due to an injury.

Those 16 wins are the same for fourth place in the NHL. Sullivan indicated that Crosby had to practice on Tuesday, but coaches postponed the timeline as best for the team. The coach also indicated in his availability of the pregame media that Crosby didn’t skate on Friday because he wasn’t feeling well.

The Penguins will close their season series with Colorado as they play the middle game of their current three-game road trip. Earlier this season, the Penguins caught Colorado 3-2, in the extension when Brandon Tanev scored a shortened goal. The recent history favors the Penguins because they have points in eight of their last 12 games against Colorado dating from April 6, 2014. They are also 5-3-0 in the last eight visits to the “Mile High City”

Head coach Mike Sullivan tapped Matt Murray to start in the Penguins goal. Murray had his best start since the early season. Murray won his last two starts, including a great 26-save win over Montreal on January 4.

The Penguins ward off a furious Vegas comeback to achieve a 4-3 win on Tuesday. The game was the fifth time that the Penguin’s former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury was confronted, but only the second time did they get the best from him. The Penguins scored twice in the first period to take a strong 2-0 lead. Evgeni Malkin (12) hit the puck back to open the score. Malkin’s early goal was supported by Patric Hornqvist (10), who continued his strong game since returning from an injury.

The Penguins opened the second period with a goal to stretch to lead to three, but the glory remained momentary when Vegas hit back. Dominik Kahun (10) added his tenth of the year to the power play to make it 3-0 in favor of the Penguins. Less than three minutes later, Vegas used a Max Pacioretty wrist that found its way onto the net to track its first goal. Embraced with momentum, Vegas continued to put pressure on the penguins and eventually earned itself another purpose. With less than six minutes left in the period. Paul Stastny narrowed the deficit of Vegas to 3-2 when he redirected a shot from Shea Theodore during the power play.

The Penguins, who now lead only one, recaptured their multiple-goal lead 2:15 after the puck fell. Brandon Tanev collected a stretch pass from Kris Letang and tucked in the puck to ensure what was eventually the winner of the game. Vegas, however, gave the penguins a late shock because they react ten and a half minutes later. Reilly Smith broke a handy pass from Chandler Stephenson home for the 17th and gave hope to the home crowd. Tristan Jarry won his 14th game of the year with 31 saves. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 12 of 16 shots in the loss. View Dan’s Penguins Game Recap and the expanded PHN Extra Report Card for more.

The New York Rangers recovered from a 2-goal deficit on Tuesday to beat the Colorado 5-3 in Madison Square Garden. J.T. Compher scored twice for Colorado, while Nathan MacKinnon also lit the lamp. Andre Burakovsky had two assists. Jesper Fast and Artemi Panarin have used three points for the victory of New York. Phillip Grubauer stopped 24 of 28 shots in the loss, while Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves.

Notes

When Dominik Kahun and Patric Hornqvist buried their 10th goals of the season in Vegas on Tuesday night, they became the sixth and seventh skater of the Penguins to score 10 or more goals this season, making them one of only four teams in the NHL with seven players with more than 10 goals this season. In addition, Brandon Tanev has nine goals and the Penguins gives a league-best eight players with 10+ goals. The Penguins had eight players tickle the rope 10+ times throughout the season

Tuesday’s win in Vegas was the 200th career of head coach Mike Sullivan with the Penguins, making him only the third head coach in franchise history to accomplish that performance (Dan Bylsma, 252; Eddie Johnston, 232).

Evgeni Malkin is one assist in binding Jaromir Jagr (640) for third place on the list of assistants of the team of all time.

injuries

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby (Core Muscle, skating)

Nick Bjugstad (Core Muscle, skating)

Brian Dumoulin (Ankle, IR)

Justin Schultz (lower body, skates)

Colorado avalanche

Colin Wilson (lower body, IR)

Joonas Donskoi (concussion, daily)

Special teams

TEAMPower Play Crime

Pittsburgh Penguins 18.2% (20th NHL) 81.3% (12th NHL)

Colorado Avalanche 19.4% (16th NHL) 78.5% (21st NHL)

Penguin’s lines

Expected Penguins Lines

LWC.RW

Dominik KahunEvgeni MalkinBryan Rust

Dominik SimonJared McCannPatric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brandon Tanev

Alex GalchenyukAndrew Agozzino Sam Lafferty

LDRD

Jack JohnsonKris Letang

Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino

Juuso Riikola Chad Ruhwedel

goalie

Matt Murray

Tristan Jarry

