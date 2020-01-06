No breathing space for de Minaur, as a new leading actor meets another young weapon

Loading...

He defeated Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer to win the ATP finale at the end of the season in November, a tournament that de Minaur tops his bucket list. Now they are preparing to play in the technically dead rubber, but could be the match of the tournament.

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action for Greece at the ATP Cup in Brisbane.Credit: Getty Images

Tsitsipas lost his first match against Shapovalov, but recovered, beating outsider Zverev, who served so badly in Brisbane that he was almost in tears. De Minaur will be his biggest challenge in 2020, as will the stubborn Australian, whose ability to defeat the strikers with his defensive backspace game has so far been of immense quality.

“It will be an incredibly difficult game again,” said de Minaur when he faced Tsitsipas. “Stefanos, he has a hell of a lot of firepower, so I have to come out with my team and have a game plan to neutralize him and play my game as often as possible.

“I know it’s going to be an incredibly difficult game, but that’s the beauty of it. I still have a chance to go out and test myself and see what I can do.”

De Minaur plays a relentless tennis brand with a high octane rating that requires a lot of energy, physically and mentally. He has shown that he can beat world-class players, and despite the result against Tsitsipas, the world’s number 18 has had some serious results before the Australian Open.

Tsitsipas is considered one of the logical heirs to the throne as soon as the Big Three lose track, and there is little reason why de Minaur cannot be a constant companion in the ATP Top 10.

“Proud of me, worked very hard for this victory. Found solutions, found my rhythm, my pace, knew what I was doing on the pitch,” said Tsitsipas after his victory over Zverev.

Australia has not yet played a single or double match in the ATP Cup and was the first team in the quarter-finals of the Ken Rosewall Arena.

This could convince Hewitt to use John Millman again against the Greeks. Millman looked great when he defeated Canada’s world number 21. Felix Auger-Aliassime is a genius of the home track in the Pat Rafter Arena.

Kyrgios met on Monday and Hewitt has already said that this was largely a precaution, possibly the result of a typically mild preseason for the Mercury Star. But as is so often the case with Kyrgios, fresh is best, which means that Millman could get the green light again in the last group F.

