CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Astronauts launched by SpaceX in the coming months will ride their rockets in high fashion. Instead of using a retro-style astrovan, SpaceX crews will travel to the launch platform in Tesla sports cars.

Elon Musk, who also runs both SpaceX and the electric car company, used Teslas to explore Kennedy Space Center for Sunday’s escape test. No one was on board for the test flight, only two mannequins. But during a rehearsal Friday during the launch, the two NASA astronauts assigned to the first SpaceX crew received a lift to the path in a Tesla Model X.

The sleek white and black space suits worn by astronauts Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken for Friday’s training matched the white Tesla roadster with wing-like doors waiting for them outside Kennedy’s crew quarters. A SpaceX employee drove them to the path. A second white Model X was carried by SpaceX support staff.

A SpaceX spokesperson confirmed Sunday that this will be the transport for future crew missions. The first launch of the SpaceX crew, with Hurley and Behnken, could already take place in April.

“This is part of the game in which we learn to work with a commercial provider,” said Joshua Santora, a spokesperson for NASA.

Boeing, who also wants to control NASA astronauts this year, remains with the vintage look. It is planned to use a shiny new Airstream bus that is similar to the astrovans used by NASA for decades.

Two years ago, Musk launched its own cherry-red Tesla Roadster next month on the debut flight of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The convertible – with a spacious mannequin named Starman behind the wheel – was placed in orbit around Mars.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press