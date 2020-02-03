No agenda – Sky Sports Man delivers Griffith’s verdict

Sky Sports expert and former referee Dermot Gallagher has weighed in the Leigh Griffiths debate about whether the player should have seen red for a potential stamp.

The violins have been out since Celtic won 4-1 against Hamilton with a seven point lead over their closest rivals. It is no surprise that they are currently making noise – you can smell the fear as their team stutters in the SPFL.

But until the actual incident itself. Dermot makes the very valid point that once Leigh’s foot is caught and he is out of balance, it must come back somewhere.

The former whistler then put it down so that only Leigh knows if his foot was on Woods.

Anyway, there is ambiguity in the incident and enough that it simply cannot be seen as a violent stamp under any circumstances.

“Griffiths is the only person who knows what his intention was, whether he can avoid it or not,” Gallagher told Sky Sports News.

“If he brings his foot down, he has to put it somewhere. Does he fall over? I don’t know, only he knows.”

Leigh was unlucky not on the scoring line but Celtic won the free kick that would lead to Eddy’s equalizer.

For the first time in over a year, the front man enjoyed a run in the first team.