‘No accountability’: judge rejects imprisonment for man who threatened to bomb London’s women’s office

A London man was given 36 months of probation because he threatened to blow up a local women’s agency – a sentence that was criticized by the head of the intended organization.

Todd Rogers, 63, was found guilty of mischief and expressing threats to cause bodily injury or death in December for calling a bomb threat to the London Abused Women’s Center (LAWC) more than two years ago.

Assistant Attorney Jennifer Moser had argued that Rogers’ crimes were motivated by a hatred of women and asked the court for a prison sentence.

Todd Rogers walks to a bus stop after leaving the courthouse in London, where he was sentenced to 36 months suspended for bombing at the London Abused Women’s Center in London, Ont. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

But the Ontario Court of Appeal, Mark Poland, rejected Moser’s argument on Tuesday and ruled that Roger’s personal complaint with Megan Walker, the executive director of LAWC, fueled his behavior.

“Threatening to bomb a center for abused women, even if there is no attempt to make up for that treat, is behavior that cries out for condemnation,” Poland said in his statement.

Under a suspended sentence, Rogers received a probationary period of 36 months, 100 hours of community service, a prohibition of weapons of 10 years and must submit a DNA sample. He was also instructed to stay away from Walker and her work.

Rogers left a voicemail with the organization on August 29, 2017 and said he had placed a bomb that would go off the next day. The police were called, but a search in the building found no explosives, the court heard.

The call was made from a telephone booth outside a Springbank Drive variety store. Investigators obtained surveillance footage showing that a man who looked like Rogers was on the phone for two minutes before he drove off in the car with a license plate registered with Rogers, the court heard.

Walker, who attended the conviction with several colleagues, said the sentence was not “just a blow to the wrist.”

“It means for us that we have to live in fear of him in the community. So we’ll always have to look over our shoulders and wonder where he is, “she said outside the courthouse.

“I think in society we have to make sure that we blame those who harm others – psychologically or physically – and in this case there is no responsibility.”

Rogers, who told the court that he would not attend further counseling, refused to speak to a reporter outside the courthouse.

“No comment today,” he said, waiting for the bus.

