No. 7 San Diego State beats Wyoming 72-52 to remain undefeated

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) – The seventh and undefeated San Diego State Aztecs were ready for anything that awaited them in Laramie.

They planned to cope with the 7,220-foot height in advance, which can quickly weaken a player’s strength. They had no intention of getting upset about the Wyoming Cowboys who have beaten Aztec teams before.

Not this night.

Malachi Flynn scored 19 points, Yanni Wetzell added 17 and the Aztecs defeated Wyoming 72-52 on Wednesday night to remain one of the nation’s two undefeated teams.

San Diego State (16-0, 5-0 Mountain West) continued its hottest start since 2010-11, when it opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and hit Sweet 16 for the first time, finishing a school record of 34-3.

Jordan Schakel added 11 points to the Aztecs, whose 16-game winning streak is the longest in the country. San Diego State and Auburn are the only undefeated teams in the country. Auburn defeated Vanderbilt on Wednesday night and improved to 14-0.

Coach Brian Dutcher had the Aztecs return home on Sunday after the win in Utah. They then took a charter flight to Wyoming on Tuesday evening.

“I thought a couple of our boys looked tired here in the first half and they were upset,” said Dutcher. “It’s difficult to play at heights. So I’m not one of those coaches trying to say that it’s in your head. No, it’s not in your head. I know what it is.”

The plan worked. San Diego State was a bit carelessly early, giving Wyoming a three-pointer on Hunter Maldonado within three points, and it was barely eight minutes in the first half.

San Diego State ended the half with a 14: 6 run and took the lead with 32: 21. Wetzell grabbed Flynn’s missed 3 and fed Adam Seiko for a layup. Schakel hit two 3-pointers while Seiko and Flynn each added a bucket.

“It’s a question of coming and executing,” said Wetzell, a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt. “We don’t think too much about the album, we don’t think about the ranking. We just try to get hard and play every day.

“We can’t take anyone lightly with the situation we got ourselves in a top 10 ranking,” added the great New Zealander. “We know that everyone will do their best.”

San Diego State lost the last two games at Laramie, while on February 11, 2014 it was in the top 25, 68-62 as a fifth-place team and on January 19, 2013 in 58-45 as a number 15.

Flynn, Schakel and KJ Feagin each hit a 3-pointer in the first four minutes of the second half to increase the lead to 47-30.

Hunter Maldonado scored 18 points for Wyoming (5-11, 0-5), the team that finished last in the conference. Hunter Thompson added 15 for the cowboys who lost their third street.

Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said the cowboys should work on things like striving for loose balls at every opportunity.

“We need to keep working on it,” said Edwards. “But against a team like this – even if I work not only as a coach but also as a player – I have to appreciate what they do.”

The short-handed Aztecs were still without Nathan Mensah (respiratory problems) and Aguek Arop (shoulder), and Joel Mensah had to reckon with back cramps.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego State: Flynn was among the 25 players placed on the John R. Wooden Award 2019-20 Midseason Watch List by the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Leonard (2011) and Jamaal Franklin (2013) were the only other Aztec players to be added to the list.

Wyoming: The Cowboys are 3-5 against San Diego State when the Aztecs are ranked.

NEXT

Boise State takes place in the sold-out Viejas Arena in the state of San Diego on Saturday evening.

The UNLV takes place in Wyoming on Saturday evening.