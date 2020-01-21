NLB from Canada: battered bolts better just in time for swing on east coast

Sudbury Five player Josiah Moore (left) and Randy Phillips jockey of London Lightning for position to catch a rebound during their basketball game at Budweiser Gardens in London on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

The London Lightning is healing just in time for their first trip to the east coast this season.

The Bolts stop Tuesday night in Halifax to play the hurricanes and are in Moncton Thursday to take the title of the defending National Basketball League Canada champion Magic. Both games are starting at 6:00 PM.

The Magic led the Atlantic Conference with a 6-2 record, while the Hurricanes are in last place at 2-7.

The Lightning is in better shape than a few weeks ago, when a third of their line-up was sidelined due to injuries, but they are still bumped and bruised and it seemed like every London player was wearing an ice pack after the 131-122 victory Thursday’s Charlottetown-based Island Storm in Budweiser Gardens.

“That’s just the nature of the competition,” said coach Doug Plumb. “We play 36 games in four months. The schedule is unrelenting… And now we hit the road.”

The Lightning should have 11 of 12 players back in their line-up in Halifax.

Plumb said he will work with Canadian Marvin Binney in Tuesday’s selection, but Jaylon Tate is expected to be released for a few more weeks with an ankle injury.

De Bliksem found ways to win despite their injuries by going 5-0 in their home booth and they lead the NBLC with a 7-1 record.

Veteran striker Garrett Williamson was a big part of those home wins, with an average of 27 points, 7.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists in his last three games, while he played point guard instead of Binney and Tate.

“Between him and Marcus Capers they are accomplished winners,” said Plumb. “They are like Swiss pocket knives: I can place them where I need them and they fill them in and produce them.

“Garrett is a warrior. He is limping, he is cramping, he is playing 40 minutes, but that doesn’t matter. He will do whatever it takes to win. “

Plumb said the Lightning was lucky that the wave of injuries came during their five games at home, which helped with the treatment. It also opened early season opportunities for younger players, such as Canadian rookie Otas Iyekekpolor, who scored 13 first half on Thursday.

The Lightning cannot rely solely on their top seven players, Plumb said, and will need the entire team as the season progresses.

“The downside to this is that I want to have our full line-up so I can see what it actually looks like,” said Plumb. “How good can we be? But also how do I manage the minutes? Who plays well together, who starts and who ends? Those kind of things.

“We haven’t had a training all year round where we had all 12 boys.”

The next home game of The Bolts is Saturday February 1 at Budweiser Gardens.

pvanderhoeven@postmedia.com

Next one

Tuesday: London Lightning at Halifax Hurricanes, 6:00 PM

Thursday: London Lightning at Moncton Magic, 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 30: London Lightning at Kitchener-Waterloo Titans, 7 p.m.

Saturday February 1: Kitchener-Waterloo Titans at London Lightning, 7 p.m.