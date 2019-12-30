NIST digitized the bullets that killed JFK

Loading...

Courtesy of the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

It has been more than 50 years since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy shocked the nation, but the case still generates considerable public interest, particularly fragments of the bullets that killed the president, which have been preserved in a temperature environment and humidity controlled. vault in the National Archives and Records Administration in Washington, DC, for decades. Scientists from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recently partnered with forensic experts in the National Archives to digitize the bullets, to better preserve their characteristics for the conspiracy theorists of tomorrow. All data should be available in the online catalog of the National Archives in early 2020.

There are two fragments of the bullets that killed JFK, one that hit him in the neck and another that hit him in the back of the head, as well as the so-called "stretcher bullet". That was the bullet that hit the president and also the governor of Texas, John Connally, found near the bed of the latter in the hospital. Also in the archives: two bullets used in a test shot of the murderer's rifle for forensic correspondence purposes.

The curators of the National Archives were on site while the entire analysis was done, locking the precious artifacts in a safe every night to ensure their safety. The biggest challenge, according to Thomas Brian Renegar of NIST, was discovering how to perform measurements in sufficient detail to create the kind of 3D models they needed. For example, "How do we store artifacts safely?" He told Ars. "We don't want them to move while we do the scans, but we must hold them carefully so as not to damage the artifacts." The fragments in particular are also deformed and crooked, which makes scanning the surface difficult.

A skull model of JFK skull used in the ballistic tests of weaponry used in the murder. CORBIS / Corbis through Getty Images

Fragment of the bullet that fatally wounded President John F. Kennedy. YouTube / NIST

Bullet found on Connally's stretcher, called "stretcher bullet." CORBIS / Corbis through Getty Images

The bullet "stretcher", digitized. YouTube / NIST

A typical ballistic analysis could focus primarily on stretch marks or marks to connect them to the firearm that produced them. The NIST team was much more comprehensive for its digital scans, measured billions of points on the surface and generated about 360 GB of data in the process. "Our task was to digitally preserve the entire object as best we could," Renegar told Ars. "So we try to scan the entire object as much as possible to preserve every corner of the bullets."

There were two separate sets of measures. First, the team used confocal microscopy to take high-resolution images of selected regions in the fragments. They then used a focus variation microscope to create a series of images of the surfaces of the bullet fragments at different focal distances. Finally, they used software specially designed to merge all data into a single 3D model for each artifact. Renegar compared it to "solving a super complicated 3D puzzle."

The result: "Virtual artifacts are as close as possible to real things," said Martha Murphy, deputy director of government information services at the National Archives. "In some ways, they are better than the originals in which you can zoom to see microscopic details."

It is part of the ongoing work at NIST that introduced an open-access online database for ballistic tool brands in 2016. The organization is developing 3D surface mapping methods for future forensic analysis, using a less subjective statistical approach, allowing Forensic analysts quantify how two similar bullets can be, instead of trying to make a visual match. The standard method is to see pairs of bullets side by side under a split-screen microscope to see if the stretch marks line up.

Although it was done primarily for historical preservation, and no forensic analysis was performed, the JFK murder bullet digitalization process tested and validated these new methods for ballistic analysis, in extremely distorted samples, by far the most difficult to analyze.

"Much of the work he did (Deny) is important for the future because these are very difficult and unique types of samples," NIST forensic firearms specialist Robert Thompson told Ars. "He was able to develop ways that will help forensic scientists and firearms examiners in the future, when this technology becomes more integrated into the criminal laboratory. These are real evidence that are typical of what criminal laboratories see all the time and they have to analyze. "

