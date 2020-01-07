Nissan's acoustic meta-material weighs 75% less than traditional soundproofing material

Loading...

Soundproofing materials play an important role in making cars comfortable and quiet, but most people don’t think about it much.

Nissan engineers are one of the exceptions because they have developed a lightweight alternative known as acoustic meta-material.

Presented at CES this week, the acoustic meta-material is presented as a simple and innovative solution composed of a lattice structure and a plastic film. The latter “controls air vibrations to limit the transmission of noise over a wide frequency band (500-1200 hertz), such as road and engine noise”.

Although the sound absorbing material is not new, the company noted that most of the materials used to block this frequency band are constructed of heavy rubber. This increases the weight which is the enemy of performance and energy efficiency.

Fortunately, the acoustic meta-material offers the same level of acoustic insulation despite a quarter of a weight. The benefits don’t end there because the simple structure means that acoustic meta-material costs the same – or slightly less – than current materials. This means that there should be no compromises, only benefits.

Nissan began researching meta-materials more than ten years ago in 2008. At the time, applications were relatively limited, including in “high sensitivity antennas” for research on electromagnetic waves. However, the engineers looked for other possible applications involving sound waves and this ultimately led to creating their own vision of meta-materials.

It’s unclear when future models could use meta-materials, but Nissan noted that mass production is necessary to make it profitable.

