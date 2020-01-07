Nissan wants Carlos GHOSN from his pink Beirut mansion - that's right, he lives there!

Loading...

After Carlos Ghosn’s James Bond-style escape from Japan, nothing seems more exaggerated when it comes to “the international man of mystery” than the former auto executive turned out to be.

However, the Brazilian-Franco-Lebanese who once reigned with an iron fist on the Renault-Nissan Alliance manages to surprise the world once again with another ridiculous feat.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Carlos Ghosn now lives in the very corporate house that Nissan bought for $ 8.75 million in 2012 for its use in Beirut, Lebanon!

Related: Carlos Ghosn May Have Escaped From Japan In Box Used For Audio Equipment

If Carlos Ghosn had pursued his antics for a few more years, the Nissan vehicles would probably have looked like this Leaf in section

The Japanese automaker is apparently trying to block Ghosn’s access to the pale pink mansion in the historic district of the Lebanese capital, as well as a luxury $ 3 million apartment in Rio de Janeiro. The two homes were part of a global network of real estate owned by Nissan Motor Corporation and supplied to its deposed president and his family.

The automaker has been trying to evict the Ghosns from Beirut house since the executive’s arrest in late 2018, but has failed to do so. Last Thursday, Ghosn’s lawyer, Carlos Abou Jaoude, was seen entering the house, and cars with blackout windows were seen entering and leaving the garage of the house.

The next day, journalists gathered in front of the house to notice that the security personnel hired by Nissan were dressed in a black guard. Imagine: Nissan bodyguards are waiting outside Nissan property for the opportunity to evict Carlos Ghosn and collect the keys to the mansion. But wait, there is more!

Despite the fact that the locks have already been changed in several other properties, Nissan is still unable to enter the houses of Paris and Amsterdam because only Ghosn and his assistant have the keys, reports Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the subject. Notice, the Nissan people managed to prevent Ghosn’s wife, Carole, from entering the Beirut house.

As Patrick George of The Drive tweeted, Ghosn who still lives in Nissan’s Beirut mansion is “perhaps the biggest f *** – you in the history of Ghosn’s escape.” Lots of people are waiting for a Ghosn movie but, as it turns out, there is enough material for a whole series. Can you imagine how many juicy things remain to be said about Carlos Ghosn and his alleged misdeeds considering the things that have happened so far?

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=joW9JIBo5xY [/ integrated]