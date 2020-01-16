Nissan joins UK start-up to keep commuters' phones charged

Wanting to ensure that British commuters always have fully charged smartphones, Nissan has partnered with a company called Lifesaver and will use this collaboration to promote the all-electric Leaf.

Lifesaver and Nissan will operate small kiosks at London Waterloo and London Victoria stations until mid-January, allowing commuters to charge their smartphones. For a fixed price of £ 15 ($ 19.53), commuters can buy a renewable battery and keep it for as long as they want or return it and exchange it for a fully charged pack at a Lifesaver kiosk .

The two companies will also seek to encourage commuters to switch to a fully electric lifestyle with the Nissan Leaf. In fact, commuters can easily arrange a Leaf test drive from their local dealership at the Lifesaver booth.

Related: The 2020 Nissan Leaf Starts $ 1,730 More But Brings Many Standard Safety Improvements

“We are delighted to work with Nissan and Network Rail at the busiest stations in the UK,” said Lifesaver co-founder and CEO Archie Wilkinson. “Keeping commuters powered by a Lifesaver power bank is a small step to encourage more sustainable actions like switching to renewable energy at home or driving a Nissan LEAF.

Lifesaver was founded in 2018 when Wilkinson broke down on his smartphone during the completion of the London Marathon. Unhappy with charging lockers and outlets that force people to leave their smartphones somewhere while they charge, Wilkinson has created a charging solution on the go.

PHOTO GALLERY

more pics…