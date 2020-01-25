NIS America said in a statement that the company censored titles during the localization process after two members of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III’s localization team said they were editing the game’s “sexist” Japanese humor.

The Legend of the Heroes: Traces of Cold Steel III editing coordinator Eric Mort and project coordinator Moët Takahashi appeared on January 14 in a Twitch live stream entitled “NISA News: Traces of Cold Steel III” with the editing overlord Eric and the Project Overlord Moet to answer fans questions about the upcoming switch release of the latest game in the series.

In response to a fan question, “How often do you encounter jokes that don’t work in English and how do you go about repeating them?”, Mort and Takahashi state that this happens “all the time” and their solution Certain jokes were, “Try to make a little of it, things that might be a bit sexist, for example in Japanese humor, and with these things we want them to be more culturally suited to our players.”

“Q: How often do you come across jokes that don’t work in English and how do you go about repeating them?

Mort: All the time.

Takahashi: All the time! How, why, Japanese word games? But Eric here is extremely talented at manipulating Japanese word games, sometimes even in Japanese. I find it scary.

Mort: I’m slowly learning how to say things that make people wince in Japanese.

Takahashi: It’s difficult. I think that’s part of the localization, because whether it’s a joke or not, we have to make sure that the entire text makes sense not only in the language, but also in the culture we translate into.

Mort: Sometimes it’s jokes, Japanese jokes, that have different values ​​than we do.

Takahashi: So, things we try to get around somehow, things that might be a bit sexist, for example in Japanese humor, and with these things we want to make it more culturally appropriate for our players.

Mort: And that doesn’t mean that it has to be less fun.

Takahashi: No, not at all. We can sometimes work in something even better. “

When answering a follow-up question, Mort confirms that the localization team does not speak to Falcom regularly when writing the script:

Q: How often is the team in contact with Falcom during the localization process?

Mort: Most of the time when we work on the text, we don’t get in touch with them as often as I said, sometimes we have questions that we just can’t figure out, but most of the time it’s logistical. You know each other off with backend programming. “

According to these statements, fans were outraged by the feeling that the localization team is censoring, appears to be moving freely in their editing process, and making changes that were not approved by the original development team. Amid the outrage, Operation Rainfall turned to NIS America for an opinion on the situation. The company’s PR coordinator, Erin Kim, denied the claims and stated that the company “does not practice censorship or overzealous editing”:

“NIS America has no censorship or overzealous editing. We stand by our commitment to the authenticity of our localization efforts to properly contextualize a title within a localized framework for an English speaking audience.

Erin Kim | * Coordinator for public relations *

* NIS America, Inc. * ”

According to Operation Rainfall, they “could not find a single player who played this game in Japanese and English, indicating significant changes to the text.”

The fans were not satisfied with the response. YouTuber HeroHei responded to NIS America’s statement: “It’s an absurd answer to me.”

He added, “Why did they answer at all? If that was the answer they were going to give, they shouldn’t even have answered. Why bother at all? Why are you wasting your time at all? In my opinion, that’s just rude. Double up, ward off criticism. “

What do you think of NIS America’s response? What do you think of Eric Mort and Moët Takahashi’s original statements?