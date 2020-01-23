Nioh 2 has just received a new story trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilwXtEaAG0A [/ embed]

Nioh was launched in 2017 and sometime this year we will get Nioh 2, a game that will be a prequel. It is still an action role-playing game title, in which players follow a villain mercenary tasked with tracking down the Yokai in Mino Province. However, you are not a thoroughbred person, but a being that has mixed yoaki blood and makes the protagonist part of the demon monster.

You lose yourself in yokai blood during a fight. Fortunately, a merchant saves you by providing a ghost stone, which is a magical artifact in which our protagonist can communicate and control the demonic person. With the new knowledge of the ghost stones, players are going a new way to discover other ghost stones and keep them away from those who would seek their strength.

This journey is not easy and it is clear that you are not the only one looking for the ghost stones. Until then, you can watch the trailer above while we’re waiting for the game to be released on PlayStation 4 on March 13, 2020.

It’s worth noting that a post-launch DLC is planned that brings more gameplay and challenges for the player, although we’re not sure when the Nioh 2 DLC will be released.

Source: YouTube