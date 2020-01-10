Nintendo's New Year offer offers tons of counter titles. See what's on offer here

Nintendo kicks off the new year with a discount on tons of switch titles, including exclusive titles and third-party titles. Check out what is for sale about Twinfinite below.
Here is the full list of Switch eShop games currently on sale:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $ 41.99
- Splatoon 2 – $ 41.99
- Mario and Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – $ 33.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $ 41.99
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – $ 13.99
- Yoshi’s Crafted World – $ 41.99
- Stardew Valley – $ 9.99
- Kirby Star Allies – $ 41.99
- NBA 2K20 – $ 29.99
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – $ 41.99
- Civilization VI – $ 29.99
- Terraria – $ 20.99
- ARMS – $ 41.99
- Divinity: Original Sin $ 2 – $ 39.99
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – $ 14.99
- Fitness boxes – $ 34.99
- Assassins Creed: The Rebel Collection – $ 29.99
- Devil May Cry – $ 14.99
- Hotline Miami Collection – $ 12.49
- South Park: The Wand of Truth – $ 14.99
- Celeste – $ 9.99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $ 12.49
- Ni No Kuni – $ 34.99
- GRIS – $ 8.49
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $ 14.99
- Resident Evil 4 – $ 19.99
- Mega Man 11 – $ 14.99
- Wargroove – $ 15.99
- Sayonara Wild Hearts – $ 9.09
- Donut County – $ 6.49
- Children from Morta – $ 16.99
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $ 12.49
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse – $ 11.99
- Steamworld Dig 2 – $ 7.99
- Torchlight 2 – $ 13.99
- Lego Harry Potter Collection – $ 14.99
- GoNNER – $ 2.99
- Brothers: A story of two sons – $ 10.49
- Neo Cab – $ 14.99
- Mighty Gunvolt Burst – $ 4.99
- Team Sonic Racing – $ 19.99
- Steamworld Quest – $ 17.49
- What remains of Edith Finch – $ 13.99
- Stranger Things 3: The Game – $ 4.99
- LA Noire – $ 24.99
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – $ 4.99
- Munchkin – $ 14.99
- Bloodstained: Night Ritual – $ 27.99
- God Eater 3 – $ 35.99
- Super Bomberman R – $ 9.99
Sales begin today, Thursday, January 9, and continue until January 16. The sale offers fans the opportunity to save up to 30% on selected digital titles, which can help beautify your New Year. Countless Nintendo Switch exclusive products such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS and Splatoon 2 are on offer and should always be considered, as Nintendo rarely discounts their exclusive titles.
In addition, it’s worth noting that the LEGO Harry Potter collection is currently available for $ 14.99, and it’s a bang for your buck when eight entries are bundled into one game. After all, the previous exclusive title from Microsoft, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition is available for $ 13.99 and is worth playing at any price, especially at a discounted price.
What do you think of this sale?
Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite