Nintendo's New Year offer offers tons of counter titles. See what's on offer here
Nintendo kicks off the new year with a discount on tons of switch titles, including exclusive titles and third-party titles. Check out what is for sale about Twinfinite below.

Here is the full list of Switch eShop games currently on sale:

  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $ 41.99
  • Splatoon 2 – $ 41.99
  • Mario and Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – $ 33.99
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $ 41.99
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – $ 13.99
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World – $ 41.99
  • Stardew Valley – $ 9.99
  • Kirby Star Allies – $ 41.99
  • NBA 2K20 – $ 29.99
  • Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – $ 41.99
  • Civilization VI – $ 29.99
  • Terraria – $ 20.99
  • ARMS – $ 41.99
  • Divinity: Original Sin $ 2 – $ 39.99
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – $ 14.99
  • Fitness boxes – $ 34.99
  • Assassins Creed: The Rebel Collection – $ 29.99
  • Devil May Cry – $ 14.99
  • Hotline Miami Collection – $ 12.49
  • South Park: The Wand of Truth – $ 14.99
  • Celeste – $ 9.99
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $ 12.49
  • Ni No Kuni – $ 34.99
  • GRIS – $ 8.49
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $ 14.99
  • Resident Evil 4 – $ 19.99
  • Mega Man 11 – $ 14.99
  • Wargroove – $ 15.99
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts – $ 9.09
  • Donut County – $ 6.49
  • Children from Morta – $ 16.99
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $ 12.49
  • Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse – $ 11.99
  • Steamworld Dig 2 – $ 7.99
  • Torchlight 2 – $ 13.99
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection – $ 14.99
  • GoNNER – $ 2.99
  • Brothers: A story of two sons – $ 10.49
  • Neo Cab – $ 14.99
  • Mighty Gunvolt Burst – $ 4.99
  • Team Sonic Racing – $ 19.99
  • Steamworld Quest – $ 17.49
  • What remains of Edith Finch – $ 13.99
  • Stranger Things 3: The Game – $ 4.99
  • LA Noire – $ 24.99
  • Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – $ 4.99
  • Munchkin – $ 14.99
  • Bloodstained: Night Ritual – $ 27.99
  • God Eater 3 – $ 35.99
  • Super Bomberman R – $ 9.99

Sales begin today, Thursday, January 9, and continue until January 16. The sale offers fans the opportunity to save up to 30% on selected digital titles, which can help beautify your New Year. Countless Nintendo Switch exclusive products such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS and Splatoon 2 are on offer and should always be considered, as Nintendo rarely discounts their exclusive titles.

In addition, it’s worth noting that the LEGO Harry Potter collection is currently available for $ 14.99, and it’s a bang for your buck when eight entries are bundled into one game. After all, the previous exclusive title from Microsoft, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition is available for $ 13.99 and is worth playing at any price, especially at a discounted price.

What do you think of this sale? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news.

Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

