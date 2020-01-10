Nintendo's New Year offer offers tons of counter titles. See what's on offer here

Loading...

Nintendo kicks off the new year with a discount on tons of switch titles, including exclusive titles and third-party titles. Check out what is for sale about Twinfinite below.

Here is the full list of Switch eShop games currently on sale:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $ 41.99

Splatoon 2 – $ 41.99

Mario and Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – $ 33.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $ 41.99

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – $ 13.99

Yoshi’s Crafted World – $ 41.99

Stardew Valley – $ 9.99

Kirby Star Allies – $ 41.99

NBA 2K20 – $ 29.99

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – $ 41.99

Civilization VI – $ 29.99

Terraria – $ 20.99

ARMS – $ 41.99

Divinity: Original Sin $ 2 – $ 39.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $ 14.99

Fitness boxes – $ 34.99

Assassins Creed: The Rebel Collection – $ 29.99

Devil May Cry – $ 14.99

Hotline Miami Collection – $ 12.49

South Park: The Wand of Truth – $ 14.99

Celeste – $ 9.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $ 12.49

Ni No Kuni – $ 34.99

GRIS – $ 8.49

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $ 14.99

Resident Evil 4 – $ 19.99

Mega Man 11 – $ 14.99

Wargroove – $ 15.99

Sayonara Wild Hearts – $ 9.09

Donut County – $ 6.49

Children from Morta – $ 16.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $ 12.49

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse – $ 11.99

Steamworld Dig 2 – $ 7.99

Torchlight 2 – $ 13.99

Lego Harry Potter Collection – $ 14.99

GoNNER – $ 2.99

Brothers: A story of two sons – $ 10.49

Neo Cab – $ 14.99

Mighty Gunvolt Burst – $ 4.99

Team Sonic Racing – $ 19.99

Steamworld Quest – $ 17.49

What remains of Edith Finch – $ 13.99

Stranger Things 3: The Game – $ 4.99

LA Noire – $ 24.99

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – $ 4.99

Munchkin – $ 14.99

Bloodstained: Night Ritual – $ 27.99

God Eater 3 – $ 35.99

Super Bomberman R – $ 9.99

Sales begin today, Thursday, January 9, and continue until January 16. The sale offers fans the opportunity to save up to 30% on selected digital titles, which can help beautify your New Year. Countless Nintendo Switch exclusive products such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS and Splatoon 2 are on offer and should always be considered, as Nintendo rarely discounts their exclusive titles.

In addition, it’s worth noting that the LEGO Harry Potter collection is currently available for $ 14.99, and it’s a bang for your buck when eight entries are bundled into one game. After all, the previous exclusive title from Microsoft, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition is available for $ 13.99 and is worth playing at any price, especially at a discounted price.

