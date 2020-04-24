Nintendo says it has affected 160,000 users in recent account hacks

Image: Wesley Tingey

Japanese gaming company Nintendo confirmed today that hackers had gained unauthorized access to some 160,000 user accounts since the beginning of the month.

Through a statement posted on its Japanese site (translated), the company responded to a wave of complaints from users that began appearing last weekend.

As reported by ZDNet on Monday, Nintendo users went to social media to complain that hackers were accessing their Nintendo accounts and then abused the attached payment card information to buy Fortnite currency and other Nintendo games.

A credential-filling attack was then ruled out. Many users reported using strong passwords that were unique to their Nintendo profiles and almost impossible to guess or have leaked anywhere online.

Accounts are produced through the NNID legacy system

Today, Nintendo has confirmed that a credential-filling attack is not the source of its recent problems. Instead, the gaming company says hackers abused its NNID integration.

NNID stands for Nintendo Network ID (NNID), which is a legacy login system used to manage accounts on older Wii U or Nintendo 3DS platforms.

On newer Nintendo devices, users can link their old NNID accounts with a Nintendo profile. Nintendo did not specify what exactly was going on behind the scenes, but said hackers abused this integration to access Nintendo’s main profiles.

Nintendo said today it was giving up the ability to sign in to major Nintendo accounts using old NNID profiles.

Nintendo initiates password resets

In addition, the company says it is now contacting affected users to request a password reset on both major accounts and NNIDs. Nintendo recommends that users set different passwords for each account once the password reset is started. Users who use the same password for Nintendo and NNID accounts right now are also advised to use different passwords, even if they haven’t been hacked yet. .

In addition, the company also warns customers that hackers may have accessed other account information, such as Nintendo nicknames, dates of birth, countries of origin, regions, and email addresses.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and concern for our customers and related parties,” the company said. “In the future, we will make more efforts to strengthen security and ensure security so that similar events do not occur.”