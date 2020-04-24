Nintendo says 160,000 accounts were hacked in a security breach – BGR

Japan’s Nintendo confirms that over 160,000 Nintendo accounts have been illegally accessed using Connected Nintendo Network IDs (NNIDs).

Hackers were able to see the account’s nickname, email address, country and date of birth, as well as make purchases with credit cards and PayPal accounts.

Thankfully, Nintendo says hackers can’t see credit card numbers.

Japan’s Nintendo has indeed been breached days after reports of unauthorized parties accessing Nintendo accounts began to appear online. On the new support page, the company states that IDs and passwords for “logging into Nintendo accounts using Nintendo Network IDs (NNIDs) have been illegally obtained by some means other than our service,” and that this has been the case from the beginning. April.

To resolve the issue, Nintendo disabled the ability to access the Nintendo account using NNID and reset the passwords of each Nintendo account that could be affected by the breach. NNIDs were used on the Wii U and 3dS, and were once expected to serve as an accounting system standard for future Nintendo hardware, but when the switch was launched NNID was replaced with a Nintendo account.

Nintendo says it will notify email users when they reset affected users’ NNID and Nintendo account passwords. If you receive one of these emails, be sure not to use the password you used earlier. Also, if you are logged into your Nintendo account with your NNID, use your Nintendo account information in the future.

Furthermore, if you use the same password for your Nintendo account and your NNID, Nintendo says that hackers could use any remaining balance in your account and purchase your registered credit / debit card or PayPal account from me. Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop. If you find an unauthorized transaction in your account, get in touch with Nintendo to refund the money.

According to Japan’s Nintendo, about 160,000 Nintendo accounts have been accessed since early April, and third parties may have seen your nickname, date of birth, country or region, and email address. Nintendo says those third parties may not be able to see your credit card number. Nintendo forces everyone who has not yet done so to have a two-step verification on their Nintendo accounts.

The silver lining here should be great for anyone who doesn’t own a Wii U or 3DS. The root of the problem seems to be Nintendo Network ID, and if you buy the Switch to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons after leaving the Wii U and 3dS era, you don’t have an NNID that can be used to infiltrate your account. Nonetheless, even if you don’t have an NNID, everyone with the switch should set up a two-step verification.

Image source: Nintendo

Jacob started playing video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear what he wanted to do for life. He currently lives in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

