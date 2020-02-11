Nintendo releases Animal Crossing: New Horizons unboxing video with the epic themed console

Nintendo’s highly anticipated title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, comes out in a month. To increase Animal Crossing’s fan base, the company released a new unboxing video featuring the recently announced themed switch console.

Last week, Nintendo announced that the highly anticipated game will get a Nintendo Switch console with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme. No wonder the gaming community was in turmoil when the theme console looked fantastic. Pre-orders rose shortly after the announcement, giving fans the opportunity to pick up the new switch.

Nintendo Minute has released the official unboxing video for the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed console on YouTube. As you can see from the unboxing, the switch includes new, unique joycons, an animal crossing docking base and the game itself. The switch console is pre-orderable, but make sure you act quickly as it doesn’t last long ,

Check out the unboxing for Nintendo Switch’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmTjdPoORQw [/ embed]

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be released on March 20, 2020 for the Nintendo Switch. Are you looking forward to the upcoming main rate in the franchise? Are you planning to pick up the new themed console? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube