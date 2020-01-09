Nintendo offers rare discounts on games during the New Year sale

Loading...

Felicia Miranda / Digital Trends

Do you want to save some money on Witcher? In a very rare move, Nintendo offers great savings on some of the most popular games for Switch, including some of its first-party titles. If you just have the system for the holidays and have waited to build up your game collection, this is the perfect time.

The Nintendo New Year Sale is available from today and runs until January 16 and offers savings on Nintendo Switch games, as well as a selection of 3DS games. The biggest games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are not included, but there are still some big games that you don’t want to miss.

Hot from the first season of the Netflix series, the Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition has lowered the price from $ 60 to $ 42. The game includes all downloadable content and expansions that over the years were released and is the first time the series has appeared on a Nintendo platform. The Witcher 3 is generally regarded as one of the best video games of all time.

Yoshi’s Crafted World, which was just released in 2019, was also reduced by the same price. The game is the perfect platform game for younger players due to the very slight difficulty, but the beautiful paper-crafted art style and charm also make it fun for older players.

If you are looking for a fighting game on the Switch, Dragon Ball FighterZ has a $ 60 to $ 15 discount for the sale. The 2D hunter captures the intensity and style of the anime series and is also a hugely competitive game in itself.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition is, like The Witcher 3, also a much-praised role-play and is being offered for sale during the sale for $ 40. It is an old-school role-play with many stories and many choices. It also supports cross-platform saving with the PC version, so you can take the same game with you on the go after playing on your PC at home.

Nintendo sales are so rare, especially to this extent, that we definitely recommend buying the games you’re interested in for as long as they last. It can take a long time before we see them again offered at this price.

