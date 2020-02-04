Nintendo Exclusive Daemon x Machina announced for PC, launch date trailer released

The developers of XSEED Games announced today that their one-time exclusive Nintendo title, Daemon x Machina, will be coming to the PC platform this month!

The news surprises most players as it is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch. However, it seems that the indie developer XSEED Games wanted to bring the title “Epic Mech Fighting” to the PC platform. If you crave robot fights, this game is for you.

The game will be released on February 13th for the PC platform! The new trailer for the start date shows the game in action. So if you’ve never heard of the game and want to try it out, read the new trailer for the launch date below.

If you’re new to Daemon x Machina, learn about the title. Thanks to the official description of the game, newbies can get an idea of ​​what to expect. Check out the detailed text of the game below:

Welcome to your battlefield. DAEMON X MACHINA puts players in the cockpit in a fight for the future of humanity. In the role of an outer, a new generation of people born after a global catastrophe, players will put their fully customizable ‘Mechs called Arsenals at the forefront of a desperate war of survival against corrupt AIs known as “immortals” other mercenaries from the orbital organization together to turn the tide, but be careful – mercenaries always come at a price, and today’s allies can be tomorrow’s enemies.

Fly an arsenal ‘Mech across the battlefield to fight the immortals wherever they appear – in decaying cities, in strange deserts and in huge facilities. As players complete missions, they can recover new equipment from defeated opponents, offer more combat options, from laser swords to explosive artillery. They can also customize their characters with a variety of cosmetic modifications and cybernetic upgrades that add new skills.

Daemon x Machina will be launched on February 13 for the PC platform. Are you excited to get your hands on the Mech Fighting title? Let us know in the comments below!

