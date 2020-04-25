Nintendo confirms unauthorized access to 160,000 accounts

Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Photos

Matthew Humphries

for

PCMag

2020-04-24 21:47:35 UTC

Follow @https: //twitter.com/PCMag

PCMag.com is a leading technology authority, delivering Lab-based, independent reviews on the latest products and services. Our industry analysis experts and practical solutions will help you make better buying decisions and get more out of technology.

Back on April 20, reports began that players had discovered that their Nintendo accounts had been accessed by an unauthorized person. Worse, the fact that linked to PayPal accounts was used to buy Fortnite VBuck money. At the time Nintendo didn’t publicly accept a security problem, but it did.

As The Verge reports, Nintendo posted a notice to customers on the Japanese website informing them that illegal logins had occurred. In total, about 160,000 Nintendo Accounts are accessed without the user’s permission. As well as the PayPal accounts used to buy digital goods, the hacker (s) gained access to the user’s name, nickname, date of birth, gender, country, region, and email address. Fortunately, no credit card information was accessed.

Nintendo explained that access was obtained through the old Nintendo Network ID (NNID) system, which was used in conjunction with the Wii U and 3DS. As Engadget reports, NNID passwords need to be entered using on-screen keyboards, which makes typing harder and more frustrating, leading to weak password choices. NNID accounts can also be linked to more recent Switch accounts, making access to the PayPal account associated with it easy.

Nintendo has decided to disable all NNID accounts to discontinue any further unauthorized access and has agreed to reinstate any fraudulent purchases. Regardless of whether your Nintendo account is accessible or not, enabling two-factor authentication will make your account more secure.

This article was originally published on PCMag

here

. (tagTranslate) nintendo