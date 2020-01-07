Nintendo announces that Mario Kart 8 'Online Open' will start on January 17th

Loading...

Upgrade your kart and choose your favorite racer, while Nintendo announces a new competition event on Twitter for its hugely popular racing title, Mario Kart 8.

The race tour is called “Online Open” and starts on January 17th. It enables players to showcase their competitiveness in a brand new event. The event starts on January 17th and lasts until January 19th. The eight best players participating in the event can win up to 2500 My Nintendo Gold Points, which is equivalent to $ 25. It’s pretty great. Everything you need to do to join Enter the following tournament codes every day.

Tournament codes:

January 17 – 0799-6132-1003

January 18 – 2403-5150-5963

January 19 – 1453-2535-4539

It is important to note that after selecting online games, you will need to enter the following code in the tournament menu to access this tournament.

Source: Nintendo Twitter