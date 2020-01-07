Nintendo Announces Super Mario Maker 2 Achieves 10 Million Playable Courses

Loading...

Nintendo has announced on Twitter that Super Mario Maker 2 has hit 10 million playable courses. Talk about an impressive milestone! Check out the announcement tweet below:

The announcement comes as no surprise as the community has been very active for the game since the game was released. The game had already reached 2 million playable courses in just one month.

Super Mario Maker 2 has been released to receive numerous positive reviews for its unique level design thanks to the ever evolving creativity of the community. Pretty much everything you think about can be a level that often leads to fun, chaotic gameplay. The game has not been available since October and fans have delved deeply into various aspects of the game.

With the sequel, Nintendo decided to provide even more tools and visual styles for the players, and since the franchise was a hit with the first episode, it was an easy sale for this sequel when it came out in June this year ,

Source: Nintendo Twitter