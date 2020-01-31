Nintendo Announces Adorable Animal Crossing: New Horizons Themed Console, Pre-Order Now

Nintendo went to Twitter today to bring exciting news for Animal Crossing fans!

Yes, Nintendo has announced a brand new, adorable Nintendo Switch console, based on the highly anticipated title Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The console comes with an individual design on the back, a special Nintendo Switch Dock and two unique Joy-Con controllers! The system can now be pre-ordered and costs $ 299.99.

Here’s the official announcement of the new, adorable Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing system:

In related news, Animal Crossing was hyped up by fans after its first release at E3 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. This new major franchise rate should be released, but Nintendo ultimately made the decision to postpone the game. According to Nintendo, the development team needed more time to do everything right before it could be released to the public. Here you can watch the latest trailer for E3 2019 for the game!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons to be released on March 20th, 2020 for the Nintendo Switch Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter