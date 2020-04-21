Nintendo accounts are hacked and often buy Fortnite currency

Image via @ Warchamp7 on Twitter

Over the past month, Nintendo users have been increasingly reporting that their accounts have been hacked and accessed from remote sites around the world, and some users have lost money as a result of unauthorized intrusion.

It seems that the hijackings in the account began in mid-March and reached a peak over the weekend as more and more users began receiving email alerts that unknown IPs were accessing their Nintendo profiles.

It is unknown at this time how to hack accounts. It is unclear whether hackers use leaked passwords elsewhere to gain access to Nintendo accounts as well.

Some users reported using complex passwords generated by a password manager, passwords that were unique to their accounts and were not used elsewhere. This suggests that hackers can use more than the usual credential fillers, password sprays, or brute force attacks.

Nintendo has yet to release a formal statement on the attacks; however, the company has advised users last month on Twitter and Reddit to enable 2SV (2SV) verification of their accounts, suggesting that this could prevent intrusions.

Users report losing money

A large number of those who reported unauthorized access to their Nintendo accounts also reported the loss of money.

In some cases, hackers bought other Nintendo games, but in many incidents victims said that hackers bought Fortnite game currency using a card or PayPal account linked to Nintendo’s main profile.

“I am going home from work and during my home unit, my Nintendo account was hacked and $ 300 was spent on Fortnite. I need a hug,” wrote one Nintendo user on Twitter, sharing a similar experience. they found many. others.

My nintendo acc was hacked a few weeks ago but I captured it fast enough and my bf account was hacked yesterday. This has been happening to a ton of people and most cases charge more than $ 100 per fortnite coin. I would highly suggest the 2 Factor ASAP setting

– シ リ ア ☆ (@cillia) April 19, 2020

I get home from work and during drive home I was hacked into a Nintendo account and spent $ 300 on fortnite …; -; i need a hug

– Coach Beefcake (@WerewolfCoach) April 17, 2020

I love crying too much at 3am because someone hacked my Nintendo account and bought $ 150 worth of fortnite coin.

– Nutty 🌰☕ ⟿ 🇺🇸 (@nuttychooky) April 19, 2020

Although there is no exact figure on the number of hijacked accounts, the problem seems to be scaling up, mainly due to the number of user complaints on various social media sites.

Leading figures in the gaming world have also been touched. This includes the founder of game news site LootPots and the Nintendo accounts of ArsTechnica’s game review editor.

“Even my type of Paypal support was hit with a hacked Nintendo account,” another user wrote on Twitter. “I can’t make up for that (explosive) thing.”

With the help of a threat intelligence community source, ZDNet has identified recent ads posted online this month where hackers sell Fortnite V-Bucks purchased on Nintendo Switch accounts.

Image: ZDNet

The ads appear to be linked to the recent hijacking campaign targeted at Nintendo accounts.

“Once purchased, I will log in and buy you the specified amount of V-Bucks you wanted / needed,” reads the text in every ad.

Image: ZDNet

How to secure your Nintendo accounts

Users who have the potential to be the victim of this mass abduction campaign or who want to avoid hacking their accounts, are advised to follow these steps: